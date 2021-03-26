The Black Stars of Ghana have returned home after holding South Africa to a 1-1 draw to book a ticket to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (ACON) in Cameroon next year.

The draw gave Ghana 10 points to lead Group C to grab a ticket to the biennial tourney.

AFC Ajax wonder-kid Kudus Mohammed scored first for Ghana from recess but Percy Tau netted a 52nd-minute goal for South Africa to cancel Ghana’s lead at the FNB stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg.

The team returned on Friday, March 26, and would train at the Accra Sports Stadium, today to prepare for the final Group C game against Sao Tome and Principe.

Ghana would be seeking to beat Sao Tome and Principe who are considered minnows to top the Group.

The game against São Tomé and Principe will take place at Accra Sports stadium on Sunday, March 28, at 4 pm.