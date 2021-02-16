The senior national team, the Black Stars have opened camp at the M Plaza Hotel in Accra ahead of two qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Head Coach C.K Akonnor is expecting at least 26 home-based players to report to camp on Monday, February 15, 2021, to begin preparation for next month’s doubleheader Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The coach initially invited 32 players for camping but on Monday, February 15, exempted six players of Asante Kotoko from camp due to their continental commitments.

A statement from the GFA said, they would commence the training with recovery exercise at 5pm at McDan La Town Park and continue on the next day at the same venue.

Herewith the invited players invited for the assignment; Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars), Razak Abalora (Asante Kotoko), Bawa Lord Martey (Elmina Sharks), and Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC).

Central Defenders: Haruna Jamal Deen (Great Olympics), Yussif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Ganiyu Ismail (Asante Kotoko), Konadu Yiadom (WAFA), and Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak)

Full Backs: Amoako Kwadwo (AshantiGold SC), Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), and Dennis Korsah Akoumah (Ebusua Dwarfs).

Defensive Midfielders: Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Salifu Moro (Bechem United), Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Michael Otoo (Great Olympics), George Asamoah (Ebusua Dwarfs), and Ben Acquah (Ebusua Dwarfs)

Attacking Midfielders: Yaw Annor (AshantiGold SC), Salifu Ibrahim (Techiman Eleven Wonders), Maxwell Abbey (Great Olympics), Augustine Boakye (WAFA), and Michael Agbekornu (Dreams FC)

Strikers: Kwame Pepprah (King Faisal), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United FC), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko), Joseph Esso (Dreams FC), Evans Etti (Accra Lions FC), Andy Kumi Francis (Unistar Academy), Welbeck Takyi (Tano Bofoakwa).

The players would depart camp Friday for the coming weekend’s Premier and Division One League matches and return on Monday, February 22, 2021.