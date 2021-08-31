Black Stars open Cape Coast camp today

The Black Stars of Ghana are expected to hold their second training session at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium later this afternoon.

The Black Stars departed to Cape Coast from Accra on Tuesday morning having held their first non-residential training at the La McDan Park on Monday.

A total of 13 players including Captain Andre Dede Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Richard Attah, Jordan Ayew, Samuel Owusu, Baba Rahman and Jonathan Mensah took part in the training session on Monday.

Others who were present at the training session include goalkeeper Richard Ofori, Abdul Fatawu Ishaaku, Daniel Barnieh, Emmanuel Gyasi and Ismail Ganiyu.

Other foreign based players which include the likes of Joseph Aidoo, Yaw Yeboah, Braydon Manu, Daniel Kofi Kyere, among others will join the team with Coach Charles Kwablan Akunnor expected to have the full complement of his team.

The clash against the Walias of Ethiopia in a Group G opener will be played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Friday, September 3, at 7pm.