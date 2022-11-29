Black Stars performance against South Korea thrills fans

The senior national team of Ghana, Black Stars’ excellent performance against South Korea in their World Cup in Qatar, has left many football fans in Hohoe thrilled and optimistic.

The team after losing to Portugal in their opening match secured three points after beating South Korea, three goals to two.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) interacting with some of the fans showed that they expected the outcome and expressed optimism ahead of the clash with Uruguay in the next group game.

Mr. Richard Kitsi, an IT Practitioner said, “the boys played as a team, especially in the crucial game. The coach however delayed in reading the fitness of our boys who became exhausted”.

He said the two goals from South Korea came as a result of player fatigue adding that “Tariq Lamptey, and Dede Ayew should have been subbed earlier than was done.”

Mr. Kitsi hoped that in the next game, the coach would approach it with an offensive mind, but the defense must always be alert and now lose concentration.

One of the many fans who were anxious, especially at the tail end of the game, was Ms Mary Aidoo, a trader who said she felt like the ten minutes added was longer than the 90 minutes played.

She hoped for a clear win against Uruguay which she felt should be treated as a revenge.

Mr. Alex Williams, a tutor, said despite the good performance, he had problems with the coach’s substitutions which were mostly delayed.

“At one point I wanted to switch off the TV and sleep so I could watch the scores later. I don’t want to end up in a hospital bed.”

It is the hope and prayer of Ghanaians that the team would make it to the round of 16 and end up bringing the coveted trophy to Ghana.