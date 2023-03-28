Black Stars picks vital away point against Angola

The Black Stars of Ghana picked a vital away point against Angola in Luanda on Monday, in the 2023 AFCON qualifier.

The Stars came back from a goal conceded in the early part of the second half to level up in the 79th minute through substitute Osman Bukari to end the game one all.

It was a well measured cross from Majeed Ashimeru to Joseph Painstil who ran through the defence of Angola to set up Osman Bukari who swept the ball home for the equalizer.

Ghana has now picked four points from a total of six from Angola.