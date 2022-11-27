Black Stars players remain focused

The Black Stars of Ghana are focused on beating South Korea on Monday, after a painful 3-2 defeat to Portugal in their opening Group H fixture.

Ghana would have to beat the Asian team to brighten her chances of qualification to the next stage.

A visit to the team’s hotel by the GNA Sports showed the readiness of the team and technical body ahead of the crucial clash against Korea.

Interaction with some players and technical team members indicated high level of confidence of the team who are eager to clinch victory to propel their chances in Group H.

Ghana would slug it out with Korea in the second round of matches in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Doha, Qatar.