Black Stars Secures 2022 FIFA World Cup Spot

The Black Stars of Ghana booked a place at the 2022 Federation International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup after edging the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Captain Thomas Partey scored the crucial away goal as the Black Stars secured a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in Abuja and qualified on away goal rule.

It would be the fourth World Cup for the Black Stars and a return to football’s biggest showpiece after missing out on Russia 2018.

Ekong scored the equalizer for the Nigerians a few minutes after Partey put Ghana ahead in the early stages of the first half.

Coach Otto Addo and his side held on firmly to deny the Nigerians their seventh World Cup appearance.

Starting Line-up for Ghana: Joseph Wollacott, Dennis Odoi Frimpong, Gideon Mensah,Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Iddrisu Baba, Mohammed Kudus, Fatawu Issahaku, Afena Gyan.

Starting Line-up for Nigeria: Uzoho, Aina, Ekong, Balogun, Bassey, Onyeka, Etebo, Aribo, Dennis, Lookman, Osimhen.