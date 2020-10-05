The senior national team, the Black Stars will begin training on Tuesday, October 6, ahead of the International friendly match against Mali on Friday, in Antalya, Turkey.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) lined up two international matches against Mali and 2022 World Cup host, Qatar as Ghana prepares for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sudan next month.

The players would train from Tuesday through to Thursday before locking horns with the Malians to test Ghana’s readiness for the AFCON qualifiers.

A team of technical committee, coaches, Black Stars Management Committee and two players, Samuel Owusu and Razak Abalora arrived in Turkey yesterday to begin preparations for the matches.

The rest of the players, including captain Dede Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, would join the camp in Turkey tomorrow.

This will be Head Coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor’s first match after taking over the team in January this year.