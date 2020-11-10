The senior national team, the Black Stars commenced training at the McDan La Town Park on Monday, as part of preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.



The Stars would play Sudan, on Thursday, November 12, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

In all ten players reported for the first at training with Captain Andre Ayew, leading the pack with Jordan Ayew, Emmanuel Lomotey and Afriyie Acquah also present.

The rest were John Antwi, Razak Abalora, Tariq Fosu, Kwadwo Amoako, Samuel Owusu and Nicholas Opoku.

Coach C.K Akonnor is seeking to continue with the teams flying start to the qualifiers following victories over South Africa and São Tomé and Principe last year.