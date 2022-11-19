Black Stars Storm Qatar dressed in Flamboyant Ghanaian Fugu

The Black Stars of Ghana are in Qatar, the host country for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A contingent of 47 people, consisting of 26 players and 21 backroom staff arrived for the Mundial which will take place from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022 in colourful traditional clothing.

Otto Addo and his men stormed into the competition in high spirits, having defeated Switzerland 2-0 in Abu Dhabi.

Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo scored their debut Ghana goals to give Otto Addo more goal threats for the tournament.

The Black Stars are in Group H for the World Cup group stage and will play against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.