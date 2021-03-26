The Black Stars B team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Uzbekistan in an international friendly played at the Markaziy Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The White Wolves took an early lead after Otabek Shukurov’s shot beat Joseph Addo who was in post for Ghana.

Midfielder Fatawu Issahaku drove in a free-kick to pull level for the Black Stars B but Jaloliddin Masharipov scored four minutes after to put the Uzbeks back in front.

The game started with the Asian side enjoying lots of possession with some scoring opportunities coming their way.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s side however returned from the halftime break looking much stronger and their efforts were rewarded after Fatawu’s long-range kick hit the back of the net.

Uzbekistan however capitalized on some sloppy play in the Ghanaian defence to score their second goal of the game.

Fatawu could have grabbed a brace and pull level for Ghana if his 90th minute long drive had found its way into the net with the game ending in favour of the hosts.

The Ghanaian delegation is expected to return to the country over the weekend with players set to rejoin their Club sides in preparations for the second round of the league season.