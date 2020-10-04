Black Stars players, Coaches, technical and Management Committee members, have arrived in Antalya, Turkey, for the International friendly games against Mali and Qatar.

The team led by Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, Mr. George Amoako departed Accra on Saturday, October 03, with Deputy GFA General Secretary, Mr. Alex Asante who doubles as Director of the

National Teams department and two players, Samuel Owusu who plays for Al-Fayha FC in Saudi Arabia and

Razak Abalora (Unattached) were part of the travelling party.

The Head Coach Charles K Akonnor, assistant, David Duncan, Goalkeepers trainer, Najawu Issah, Welfare Officer, Henry Martey, Nutritionist, Renee Opare-Otoo, Team Doctor, Dr. Chris Adomako, S.K Ankomah and

George Nii Anum Amassah, Masseurs, Equipment Officers, Daniel Yankey and Sulley Zampah and Physiotherapist, Jonathan Quartey were part of the advance team to Turkey.

The rest are, Jones Alhassan Abu, member of the Black Stars Management Committee, Henry Asante

Twum, Director of Communications and Michael Okyere, video analyst.

Ghana would play the Eagles of Mali on Friday, October 09, before taking on 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar, three days later.

Both games would be played in Antalya, Turkey. The two matches would serve as preparatory games for Head Coach Akonnor and his technical team who are yet to taste competitive football since their appointment in January this year.

The Black Stars would play Sudan next month in a 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.