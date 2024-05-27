Black Stars to Commence Training Camp on May 30 for 2026 WC Qualifiers

The Black Stars of Ghana will open camp in Accra on Thursday, May 30, 2024, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic.

The team would train at the University of Ghana Stadium for six days before departing for Bamako on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, for their final preparation.

Ghana is hoping to get back to winning ways after securing one win and one defeat in their first two Group I matches.

The four-time African champions opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Madagascar in Kumasi before losing to Comoros in Moroni.

The clash against Mali would take place at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday, June 6, 2024 after which the Ghana would host Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.