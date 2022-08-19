Black Stars to engage Brazil in friendly ahead of 2022 World Cup

The Black Stars of Ghana will engage the “Little Canary” of Brazil in a friendly encounter on September 23, 2022.

A statement released on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) website said the friendly was arranged due to the postponement of Ghana’s Africa 2023 qualifiers.

It added that the match would give coach Otto Addo the platform to continue the assessment of his players as Ghana prepares for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the venue for the match is yet to be announced.

Ghana are in Group H of this year’s World Cup together with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.