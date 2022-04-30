Black Stars To Face Japan, Chile And Tunisia In Kirin Super Cup

The senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars will take part in the 2022 Kirin Super Cup in Japan as part of preparations for the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar.

The four-team tournament, which would be played in June this year would see three World Cup participants, Japan, Chile and Tunisia battle Ghana for the grand prize.

The Black Stars of Ghana would seek to show their level of preparedness going into the World Cup in the two-day tournament.

The competition would take place at the Neovir Stadium, Hyogo-Ku stadium and the Panasonic stadium beginning June 10 to June 14.

The Black Stars of Ghana would face Japan in the opening game of the tournament before facing either Tunisia or Chile in their next encounter.

It would be a huge boost for the Ghanaian side if they are able to win the Kirin Super Cup as it would also end their over forty years trophy drought.

Ghana was paired with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar.