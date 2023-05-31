Black Stars to face Yanks of USA on October 18

The Black Stars of Ghana will face the Yanks of the United States of America (USA), at the Geodis Park in a friendly match on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 in America.



The last time the two sides met was in 2017 when Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat in a friendly match.

Both sides have recorded two wins each in all four games played, as Ghana last tasted victory in the 2010 World Cup after beating the Americans 2-1 in the round of 16th stage.

With the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament and the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers ahead, this would be a huge boost for the four-time African champions as they battle the USA in preparation for the CONCACAF Nations League.



Mr. Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) noted that the friendly would help Coach Hughton and his technical handlers in their rebuilding mission to end Ghana’s over 40-year trophy drought.

“We have two more matches to end the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and would need matches of this nature to prepare for future assignments, i.e., the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, ” he said.

Ghana is in action in June for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar.