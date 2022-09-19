Black Stars to hold first training ahead of Brazil, Nicaragua clash

The Black Stars of Ghana will hold their first training today ahead of their friendly encounter with Brazil at the Stade Ocean Stadium in Le Harve, Paris on Friday and Nicaragua three days later.

The two friendlies form part of the team’s preparations ahead of the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup campaign in Qatar.

This would be a huge task for the Stars to accomplish as they face the five-time World champions.

Currently, the likes of Alexander Djiku, Jojo Wollacot, Gideon Mensah, Baba Iddrisu, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Antoine Semenyo, Daniel Kofi Akyereko and some others have reported to camp as the rest of the players are expected to join the team later today.

Ghana after taking on Brazil, would face Nicaragua next Tuesday to finalize their preparation ahead of the Mundial.

These games will help Head Coach of the Ghanaian side, Otto Addo to make his final selection going into the tournament.

Ghana is housed in Group H with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.