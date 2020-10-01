Ghana has lined up an international friendly match against Qatar on Monday, October 12, in Antalya, Turkey.

The 2022 World Cup host, comes in to replace Equatorial Guinea who pulled out of a similar friendly, over travel restrictions.

The Black Stars were scheduled to play Mali on Friday, October 9, and Equatorial Guinea three days later in next month’s FIFA International window (except for European countries) but the latter pulled out of the game, citing new travel restrictions imposed in their country.

Qatar, who have a game against India on October 8, would take on Ghana on Monday, October 12, 2020.

The two countries would use the friendly to prepare for their respective international competitions in November.

Ghana has an Africa Cup of Nations double-header against Sudan in November and these two matches in Turkey would be useful for Coach C.K. Akonnor who has yet to play a game since his appointment in January this year.

Ghana top Group F with 6 points following victories against South Africa in Cape Coast and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.