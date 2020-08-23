Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars will return to action in November, 2020 following the approval of the resumption dates for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers by the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

This was communicated to member Associations on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. CAF, in March, 2020, postponed all qualifiers indefinitely due to the Corona Virus pandemic. But the Executive Committee of the continents football governing body, has now decided that the remaining four qualifying rounds for Cameroon 2021 will be cleared during the International football windows in November 2020 and March 2021.