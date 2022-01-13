Black Stars train without Dede Ayew ahead of Gabon clash

The Black Stars on Wednesday morning, held an intensive training without skipper Dede Ayew ahead of the “make or break” encounter against Gabon on Friday.

The training session held at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo annex saw 25 players trained with captain of the side missing out.

The Al Saad player sustained a head injury when Ghana played Morocco in the first Group C game, however, the player is expected to recover to lead the team when they lock horns with the Panthers of Gabon.

The Black Stars lost 1-0 to Morocco and are poised to win the last two games against Gabon and Comoros to sail through the Group stage.

Ghana sits at the bottom of the group behind Comoros, Morocco and Gabon.

Meanwhile, Ajax player, Kudus Mohammed is expected to join the team in camp this week.