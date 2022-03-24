Black Stars Trained Behind Closed Doors Ahead Of Nigeria Clash

The Senior National Team, the Black Stars, on Tuesday evening, trained behind closed doors ahead of Ghana’s upcoming first leg FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

The iconic Baba Yara Sports Stadium, which over the years had been a fortress for the Stars’ qualification to three World Cup championships, was closed to the public and media personnel as the four-times African champions trained in preparation for the crucial

Barely two months after the Black Stars tumbled out in the group stage of the African Cup of Nations (AFCoN) tournament, the stakes look high as the Stars go into the qualifier ostensibly from an underdog position.

On the basis of player-to-player, Nigeria is miles ahead of Ghana in terms of player quality and exposure.

In the likes of Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Sadiq Omar, Ahmed Musah and Emmanuel Dennis, the Super Eagles have what it takes to punish any opposing side, if they have their day.

These strikers have scored more than 100 goals combined for their respective teams this season, and, will be looking forward to punishing Ghana, if the opportunity presents itself.

That Ghana has an uphill task to surmount will be an understatement given the present circumstances in which the Black Stars find themselves.

Many football fans in the country are not happy about the 27-man squad called up for the crucial encounter, describing most of the players as mediocre as compared to their Nigerian counterparts.

The four-time African champions would be approaching the match without their talismanic skipper, Andre Ayew, who is currently on a suspension, adding to the woes of the Stars.

Will the Baba Yara Sports Stadium prove to be another fortress for Ghana in spite of the odds against them?

Mr. Mark Addo, Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, believes history would be repeating itself, urging Ghanaian football fans to troop to the Stadium in their numbers.

“We are always counting on the goodwill of football fans in Kumasi, that they will fill the Stadium in their numbers and cheer the Stars on,” he told the GNA Sports.