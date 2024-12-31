Black Stars’ Tumultuous 2024: A Year of Setbacks and Questions for Otto Addo’s Future

As 2024 draws to a close, Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, finds itself at an all-time low.

What was expected to be a year of redemption following a disastrous 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) exit turned into one of frustration, disappointment, and unprecedented struggles.

The team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON for the first time in two decades encapsulates the year’s challenges, while also raising significant questions about the direction of the team under head coach Otto Addo.

January marked the beginning of a fresh campaign, but Ghana’s hopes of redemption at the 2023 AFCON were dashed early. Under the leadership of Chris Hughton, with a squad featuring stars like Andre Ayew and Mohammed Kudus, the team stumbled in the group stages, losing to Cape Verde, drawing with Egypt, and then being eliminated after a 2-2 draw with Mozambique—where two late goals from the opposition extinguished Ghana’s aspirations. The aftermath was swift; Hughton was fired hours after the disappointing exit, marking the first major fallout in what would become a turbulent year for the team.

September saw the Black Stars face another shocking defeat. Expectations were high after Otto Addo guided the team to back-to-back victories in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, but the Black Stars’ match against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium turned into a nightmare. Ghana, with a 24-year unbeaten streak at the venue, suffered a 1-0 loss. The defeat sparked heated debates about the state of the pitch and left the team reeling. Further complicating the situation, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) banned the venue for future matches, leaving Ghana to search for alternative locations. In the ensuing weeks, the National Sports Authority scrambled to renovate the Accra Sports Stadium to meet international standards.

In October, more disappointment followed as Ghana faced Sudan in a critical match under Otto Addo’s management. The Black Stars were under immense pressure, and despite Mohamed Kudus leading the team as captain following Thomas Partey’s withdrawal, they failed to deliver. After a 0-0 draw in the first leg, Ghana lost 2-0 in Libya, a result that further dented their AFCON hopes and saw former coach Kwesi Appiah claim a victory over his old team.

November sealed the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, a result that had seemed improbable a few months earlier. Ghana needed to win against Angola to stay in contention, but a 1-1 draw left the team on the brink of missing out on the tournament. In a final attempt to turn things around, Addo’s squad faced Niger just days later, only to draw once again, with Mohammed Kudus missing a crucial penalty. The disappointment was compounded by growing doubts about Addo’s suitability for the role, as he faced mounting criticism from fans and media alike.

By December, the team’s struggles had reached a new low. Ghana dropped to 77th in the FIFA rankings, their worst position in nearly two decades. The decline in rankings mirrored their poor form on the pitch, as the Black Stars secured just three wins from 14 matches in 2024. The year had been marked by mistakes, missed opportunities, and a series of disheartening results that left Ghanaian football fans questioning the team’s future.

Amid the fallout, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has yet to make a final decision on Otto Addo’s future. Despite his initial success in guiding the team to the World Cup qualifiers, his tenure has now been clouded by the team’s underperformance. The GFA has held multiple meetings to assess the situation, with the national team’s future hanging in the balance.

Looking ahead, Ghana’s next challenge is the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, set to begin in March. With expectations now at a critical juncture, Addo and the Black Stars will need to regroup quickly if they hope to restore their pride and secure a place in the prestigious tournament. Whether they can reverse the fortunes of a team that has so deeply disappointed in 2024 remains uncertain.

For many Ghanaian football fans, the stakes could not be higher. If the Black Stars are to make a strong showing in 2025 and beyond, significant improvements will be needed on and off the pitch. The national team has long been a source of pride for the country, but the question now is whether they can regain their status as one of Africa’s footballing giants or whether this tumultuous year is the beginning of a more sustained decline. The pressure is mounting on Otto Addo, the GFA, and the team to turn the page on a painful chapter and begin anew.