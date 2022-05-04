Black Stars uninspiring performances linked to lack of leadership

Former Black Stars defender, Shilla Illiasu has attributed the Black Stars uninspiring performances to the lack of leadership in the team.

The Black Stars have not recorded a win since November 2021 and their exit from the group stage of AFCON 2021 sums up how low standards have fallen for the Senior National Team.

Even with qualification to the World Cup following their triumph over Nigeria in the playoffs, many still cast doubts over the Black Stars excelling in Qatar.

Speaking to Untold Stories TV Gh, Shilla Illaisu believes the lack of leadership in the Black Stars is to blame for the current state of the team

“The big challenge right now in the Black Stars is all about leadership.

People do try to confuse two things. The leadership and captain. They are two different things. In our time we had leaders. All the 23 man squad, they were all captains and leaders.”

The former King Faisal stalwart also recounts how the unity of purpose during his time in the Black Stars spurred them on to give off their best.

“We didn’t have local players and professional players. Appiah will look into your face and tell you, Shilla you’re going to carry the day for us so go and play and I was even a local player at that time”

“And when we played against The Czech Republic and we won, he came to me and said, yes Shilla you carried the game and even by then nobody knew me ” he added”

The former FC Saturn defender is now a budding coach working with Winneba based Kenpong Football Academy.