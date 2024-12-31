Black Stars Urged to Step Up Performance for 2026 World Cup Qualification After AFCON Setback

The Black Stars have been urged to improve their performance and secure their spot for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a disappointing failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite being drawn into a relatively favorable group alongside Angola, Sudan, and Niger, Ghana finished at the bottom of the AFCON qualifiers under coach Otto Addo, a result that sparked frustration among fans and widespread calls for the coach’s dismissal.

Despite the backlash, Otto Addo has been given another opportunity to lead the Black Stars, with the team now focused on the crucial World Cup qualifiers set to begin in less than a year. The pressure is on to perform better and restore the national team’s confidence and standing in international football.

Samuel Aboabire, the Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association, has called for an urgent improvement in the team’s performance. In an interview with Onua TV, Aboabire emphasized the importance of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and the expectations placed on the team by both the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the nation’s president, Kurt Okraku.

“I call upon the Black Stars players to lift up their game,” Aboabire stated. “There is pressure on the GFA from recent performances of the team, while President Kurt Okraku expects much from us.”

He also expressed hope for a turnaround, acknowledging that 2024 had been an unlucky year for the national team, but remained optimistic that things would improve in 2025. “Ghana has been unlucky in 2024 in terms of the national team performances, but we hope things get better in 2025,” he added.

As Ghana looks ahead to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the team will be focused on securing an automatic qualification spot, with aspirations to top their group and perform at the highest level. The pressure is mounting for Otto Addo and his squad to deliver results, especially after the disappointing AFCON campaign.