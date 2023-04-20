Black Stars vs. Angola team sheet error: People just exaggerated the issue – Ameenu Shardow

Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shardow says some people just exaggerated the omission of Dede Ayew’s name in the squad list against Angola last month.

The captain and most capped Ghanaian player’s name was missing from the team list during Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in Kumasi.

The Ghana Football Association’s graphic to announce the squad for the game did not feature Ayew’s name, causing speculation that the captain has been left out of the team.

But clarifying issues on Untoldstories TV GH, Ameenu Shardow revealed that the mix-up was due to a mistake made by the graphic design team at the FA on Twitter but officially the captain’s name was on the list and he even warmed up prior to the start of the encounter in Kumasi.

“It’s just unfortunate people exaggerated the whole issue because if his name was not part of the list, he wouldn’t have even warmed up.”

“It was a mix-up by the graphic team on Twitter, but officially, as I said, he was part of the match day squad list,”

“But it’s a learning process, and we will keep on learning to avoid some of these minor errors, going forward, but I must say it was blown out of proportion by some people,” Shardow included.