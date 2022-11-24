Black Stars will be supported to succeed – Finance Minister

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance has said the government is keen on supporting the senior national team, the Black Stars to end its over 40-year trophy-less drought.

The Black Stars have over the last 40 years, not won any major trophy.

He said the government of Ghana would do it’s possible best to make Ghana’s world cup campaign the most successful one, to honour the country and the continent at large.

The minister disclosed this while delivering the 2023 budget in Parliament on Thursday.

“A successful passage of the 2023 budget, a successful conclusion of negotiations with the IMF and making Ghana’s performance in Qatar 2022, the most successful, that is winning the cup not for the country, but for the continent as well.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta urged Ghanaians to rally behind the team in prayers as they begin their World Cup journey against the Portuguese giants.

According to him, it was such an honour to see Ghana at the world stage again after missing out in the 2018 edition of the World Cup.

“Working together after missing the last tournament, we have risen again and taken our place on the world stage,” he noted.

Ghana would hope to stand tall against Portugal today as the first African team to grab a win in the ongoing 2022 World Cup before taking on South Korea and Uruguay respectively.