Black Warrior Composes ‘Go Ghana’ For Black Stars

A special new song for the Black Stars has been released.

The title of the song is ‘Go Ghana, Go Black Stars’ and the composer is Christopher Kofi Kyei aka Black Warrior.

According to the multi talented personality, he had a vision that Ghana will reach far in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, so he gathered resources and did the song.

He dedicated to song to the Black Stars and all leaders in Ghana, especially the president, members of parliament, assembly men, the media, clergy, business men and women in the markets and the youth of Ghana.

He also has branded jerseys made in Turkey for sale to support his project. People who want the jersey can Call 0551995657 or what app number is 0233411859.

“Come for your jersey, and go and support Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar” he said.