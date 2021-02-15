Lyrically loose canon, Blackout fires a familiar, yet super-hot record off his 2020 smash EP, ‘’Da Blackout’’ mixtape featuring Chymny Crane. A remix to fan-favorite ‘2paddy’, the undisputed king of underground Ghanaian Hip-Hop makes a statement on the Fimfim production, flexing his lyrical clout in English and Ga.

Still on the theme of two friends who’s love interest is the same girl – a classic trope, Blackout and Chymny Crane come in like a wrecking ball on this one. Their intensity, wordplay and tempo are simply on point, making the song a joy upon each replay.

If you loved the original, or are a hardcore Hip-Hop fan, chances are you don’t want to miss out on Blackout new tune.