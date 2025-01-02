Blakk Cedi Surprises Fans with Heartfelt Message to Shatta Wale Following Collaborative Moment

In an unexpected move, Blakk Cedi, former manager of Stonebwoy, reached out to dancehall star Shatta Wale with a deeply personal and appreciative message on Instagram.

The post comes after Blakk Cedi’s involvement in Shatta Wale’s Freedom Street Concert in Jamaica, a rare and significant moment of collaboration between two giants of Ghanaian music.

Blakk Cedi shared his gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to Shatta Wale’s project, calling it an “honour” to be part of such an iconic event. “It was an honour to step in and contribute to your vision,” Blakk Cedi wrote, highlighting the privilege he felt in supporting Shatta Wale’s artistry. His words also conveyed a deep respect for the way Shatta Wale welcomed him into the team.

What stood out in the message was Blakk Cedi’s admiration for Shatta Wale’s professionalism and kindness. “Your unwavering respect, trust, and love throughout this process truly humbled me,” he remarked, emphasizing how Shatta Wale’s approach made the collaboration particularly special.

Blakk Cedi went on to express how witnessing Shatta Wale’s artistic brilliance up close had a profound impact on him. “Being able to witness your artistry and play a role in this success was not just fulfilling but also inspiring,” he added, underscoring how the experience left him personally moved.

In closing, Blakk Cedi reaffirmed his loyalty and continued support for Shatta Wale. “I am cheering for you every step of the way and look forward to seeing all the incredible heights you will reach,” he wrote, reaffirming his belief in Shatta Wale’s continued rise in the music industry.

Blakk Cedi signed off with “1 Perfect Love,” a gesture that speaks to the mutual respect and admiration that, despite the challenges in their past, continues to define the relationship between the two artists.