Blakk Rasta Slams Akufo-Addo for Promoting Ofori-Atta Amid Corruption Claims

Blakk Rasta, the outspoken musician and radio host, has sharply criticized President Akufo-Addo for elevating former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta despite serious corruption allegations.

Speaking on his Urban Blend show on 3FM, Blakk Rasta expressed deep disappointment over the decision, arguing that it undermines efforts to tackle economic mismanagement and corruption.

“The whole Ghana, including members of his own party, condemned his very inefficient way of handling the economy,” Blakk Rasta said. “But the arrogant president decided that everyone else was wrong, and he was right—alongside his cousin, Ken Ofori-Atta.”

He questioned the logic behind promoting Ofori-Atta, suggesting that the move ignored widespread public outcry and reinforced a troubling pattern of favoritism within the government. While the Office of the Special Prosecutor has since summoned Ken Ofori-Atta—a step that Blakk Rasta deems necessary—he remains skeptical about the government’s overall commitment to fighting corruption.

The comments come as a stark reminder of the ongoing debate in Ghana over accountability and transparency in government appointments, highlighting deep divisions over how to best address corruption and mismanagement at the highest levels.