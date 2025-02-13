Blakk Rasta Slams OSP as a Lavish Money-Guzzling Machine

Blakk Rasta has expressed deep concerns about the Office of the Special Prosecutor, accusing it of transforming into an institution that wastes national resources under the banner of fighting corruption.

Speaking on his Urban Blend show on 3FM, the outspoken musician recalled a time when the OSP faced threats, even claiming there were bullet holes in his house, only to contrast that with the current state of excess.

“The OSP was almost hounded out of office, claiming there were bullet holes in his house. But look at the luxury—bulletproof cars, bulletproof houses, all in the name of protecting himself,” Blakk Rasta asserted. Once a supporter of the office, he now sees it as a “money-guzzling machine” that misappropriates funds meant for anti-corruption efforts, raising questions about its accountability.

While Rasta acknowledged the need for investigations, including those related to high-profile figures like Ken Ofori-Atta, he questioned whether the lavish spending of the OSP truly serves the interests of the people. “We must focus on what is substantial, what is evidential, and what truly serves the interests of Ghanaians,” he said, urging a reevaluation of the office’s priorities.

His remarks highlight a growing frustration among critics who believe that the fight against corruption should not come at the expense of the nation’s limited resources. As debates continue over the proper role and management of anti-corruption bodies, Blakk Rasta’s call for accountability serves as a reminder that even those tasked with upholding the law must themselves be held to rigorous standards of transparency and efficiency.