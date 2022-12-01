Blame Asamoah Gyan not me – Suarez to Ghanaians

Uruguay forward Luis Suarez says Ghanaians should blame Asamoah Gyan for the crucial penalty, he missed for Ghana during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Suarez, at a press conference ahead of the much-awaited clash against Ghana, refused to apologize to Ghanaians after he denied Ghana and Africa a place in the semifinals with a last-minute handball in Ghana’s post.

The 35-year-old said, “I don’t need to apologize. I’d apologize if I injured a player but in this situation, I handled the ball, I take a red card and the Ghana player missed the penalty. It’s not my fault. I didn’t miss the penalty. It’s not my responsibility”.

Twelve years on, the two teams meet again in a clash that determines both sides’ qualification to the knockout stages.

Though Ghana stands a bigger chance of progressing to the next stage with three points, Uruguay (one point) would need to beat Ghana with more than two unanswered goals to seal qualification.

The two teams will slug it out at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday in a fixture many football fans call “Revenge” for the final Group H fixture.