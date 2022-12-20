Blame Parliament for economic crisis – Haruna Iddrisu

The House is allegedly responsible for the current economic catastrophe in the nation, according to the minority in the House.

The group claims that because of the government’s excessive borrowing, which has raised the debt stock to 100 percent of GDP, Parliament has failed in its oversight duty.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, stated that the role of Parliament in defending the public’s interest is eroding during a debate with the core leadership and selected committees of Parliament organized by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

“Parliament has ceased to serve as the protector of the interests of the people. So how did we get here and why didn’t we see it coming? Only Parliament has the authority to approve the loan’s terms and conditions.

How did it happen if we exceeded GDP by 100%, then?

He further stated that without conducting adequate oversight of government policy, Parliament has turned into a clearinghouse for the executive.

According to Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the country’s debt stock has decreased by around 40 billion cedis as a result of the cedi’s appreciation.

“You are aware that despite inaction, the current cedi appreciation has decreased the debt stock. If the cedi continues to strengthen against the dollar, it will continue to decline after having dropped by around 40 billion.

Additionally, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu advised lawmakers to support the House’s committees more in order to enhance their performance and make the job of the Police relevant.