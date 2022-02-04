Blast at oil depot in Ugandan capital injures 12

An explosion at an oil depot in Kampala, the Ugandan capital, Wednesday left 12 people injured, including three in critical condition, according to the operator of the depot.

Vivo Energy Uganda, the company that distributes and markets Shell products and services, said in a statement that there was a fire incident at its depot.

“We can confirm that 11 people from the depot and a nearby street vendor unfortunately sustained injuries as a result of the incident and were immediately rushed to International Hospital Kampala, where they are currently receiving treatment,” the statement said.

“Three of these are currently in intensive care, a further one is in high dependency unit, and the remaining eight are being treated for minor injuries.”

The company said that relevant authorities have started to investigate the cause of the incident.