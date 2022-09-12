Blast kills 3 civilians in Somalia

Three civilians died on Sunday morning when a car they were traveling in was hit by an improvised explosive device on a major road in southwest Somalia, near the border with Ethiopia.

Hadi Sirat Omar, a local administrator, said the deceased trio was traveling on a three-wheel motorcycle when they ran over an improvised explosive device that had been planted on the edge of the road.

“Three persons including two men and a young girl were killed after their car was hit by an improvised explosive device while another one sustained injuries,” said Omar, adding that the attack bore the hallmarks of al-Shabaab militants. Enditem