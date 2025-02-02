Blaze Destroys Eight-Bedroom House in Obuasi Suburb, Exposes Fire Safety Gaps

A devastating fire swept through an eight-bedroom house in Bogobiri, a quiet suburb of Obuasi in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, on Sunday, February 2, reducing the property to smoldering ruins.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as thick plumes of black smoke and raging flames engulfed the structure, leaving tenants scrambling for safety and belongings obliterated in minutes.

The inferno reportedly began in a single room before rapidly consuming the entire building. One resident, still shaken hours later, recounted narrowly escaping disaster. “I was asleep when my brother woke me, screaming about the fire. By the time I rushed out, the house was already swallowed by flames,” the tenant said. The victim’s elderly mother, whose room allegedly sparked the blaze, had been attending church at the time, sparing her from harm.

Efforts to contain the fire were hampered by delayed emergency response. Residents claimed initial calls to local fire services went unanswered, forcing them to wait over an hour for a team from Fomena, nearly 30 kilometers away, to arrive. By then, little remained salvageable. “We lost everything—clothes, documents, even our savings. All we could do was watch,” the tenant added.

While no injuries were reported, the disaster has displaced multiple families, now urgently seeking shelter and aid. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause, though early speculation points to possible electrical faults or unattended appliances.

The tragedy underscores a broader crisis in Ghana’s fire response infrastructure. A 2024 Right to Information Law (RTI) report paints a grim picture: just 248 fire tenders serve the nation’s 30.8 million citizens, with only 155 operational. In the Ashanti Region, a quarter of its 24 fire trucks are out of service, including units in critical areas like Kumasi Metro and Manhyia, where faulty engines stall emergency efforts.

Local advocates argue the Bogobiri fire is a wake-up call. “Communities need proactive fire safety education, and the government must prioritize equipping our services,” said a volunteer with Obuasi’s disaster response coalition. For now, survivors brace for the uphill battle of rebuilding—a stark reminder of how swiftly safety can vanish in the absence of preparedness.