You have probably heard gossip about Huawei’s latest smartwatch that mixes Huawei’s leading tech with a sleek and elegant design making it the ideal wearable for every fashionista out there!

HUAWEI WATCH FIT is the perfect smartwatch that blends technology with fashion. We have got our hands on the HUAWEI WATCH FIT and here are four reasons why we love it:

Unleash your style with the stylish HD screen

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT has altered the thought that wearables are accessories or tech gadgets used to do certain minor things only. This smartwatch combines a dazzling 1.64-inch, large AMOLED screen with a 70% screen-to-body ratio. The display is vibrant and colourful delivering an immersive viewing experience.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT comes with approximately 130+ different gorgeous watch face styles to express your individuality. You can also set the background to one of your favourite photos from your phone.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT is available in four different dynamic colours: Mint Green, Sakura Pink, Cantaloupe Orange and Graphite Black. Weighing just 21g (without the strap), the HUAWEI WATCH FIT has a light and sleek appearance on the wrist which certainly complements every outfit, in a light and comfortable way.

Battery that goes the distance

You are definitely going to use your smartwatch for more than just telling the time. Lately, smartwatches provide us with an array of features, which can have a toll on the battery. Needless to worry, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT comes with a battery that can last for 10 days.

You can also charge it back swiftly thanks to it supporting Huawei’s fast charging technology. A five-minute charge can sustain the smartwatch for an entire day of typical use, while just half an hour will charge the battery to 70%.

Keep tabs on your health

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT is capable of monitoring and tracking accurate health data. For instance, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT can monitor blood oxygen saturation (SpO2)3, which is the concentration of oxygen in your blood and an important physiological indicator for the health of your respiratory system.

You can also keep track of your relaxation data, thanks to the HUAWEI TruRelaxTM technology that provides 24/7 pressure monitoring, which allows to maintain a relaxed state of mind at all times.

Meanwhile, the HUAWEI TruSleepTM 2.0 technology helps in measuring sleep quality as well which includes real-time heart rate tracking, breathing during sleep and big data analytics.

The HUAWEI TruSleep™ 2.0 does not just automatically calculate the duration of your sleep; it can also identify moments when you fell asleep and woke up and the proportion of light sleep to deep sleep and rapid eye movement (REM).

This data can help you to accurately identify any of six typical sleep issues: insomnia, shallow sleep, night-time awakenings, early morning awakenings, excessive dreams and an irregular sleep pattern.

The last but not the least, The HUAWEI WATCH FIT comes with HUAWEI TruSeen™ 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology. This feature can monitor your heart rate continuously, quickly and accurately, allowing you to take better care of your heart’s health. The heart monitoring feature works in real-time 24 hours a day and even alerts you when your heart rate is too high or too low for more than 10 minutes.

A new and different kind of fitness

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT meets your fitness needs and delivers on that front with private courses and professional instructions. This smartwatch comes with an expansive range of smart fitness features to kick-start an effortless new active lifestyle.

The animated personal trainer is just one of the unique fitness features on the HUAWEI WATCH FIT. The smartwatch comes with 12 animated fitness courses and 44 standardised fitness exercises built-into it. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT supports 96 workout modes.

Additionally, HUAWEI WATCH FIT can automatically detect a workout mode using the heart rate sensor and exercise detection algorithm.

Huawei’s intelligent technology gives you real-time running guidance and training advice to increase your training efficiency. Whether you are a beginner or a pro, there is no shortage of fitness courses with the HUAWEI WATCH FIT.

A smart personal assistance for your smart daily activities

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT presents the classic elegance of a traditional watch mixed together with the present-day tech of a smartwatch. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT comes with some smart and intriguing features that help to make everyday life more convenient. For example, incoming calls and message reminders, remote camera shutter which allows you to snap photos when you do not have your phone on you. In addition to music playback control.

Well, with a dazzling 1.64-inch HD display, sleek and stylish design, 10-day battery life and powerful health and fitness tracking features, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT is your ideal health and fitness companion with an elegant look and comfortable feel to complement its smart features. Not forgetting its accessible price point that makes it the hottest wearable to get right now!