Stephanie, Blessed, Linda & Ruby Wins Miss SHS Ghana 2022 Edition

After a week of discovery, creativity, elegance, and 100% cultural display, Miss SHS Ghana 2022 organized by Hi Skul Trace TV came to an end on 24th December at the University of Ghana Business Auditorium – Legon crowned Stephanie Asilevi from Mawuko Girls representing the Volta Region as the winner.

Blessed Ameli Mensah was the 1st Runner up from Labone Senior High School representing the Greater Accra Region. 2nd Runner up Linda Ansah from Mfanteman Girls SHS representing Central Region. 3rd Runner up Ruby Okyere from Accra High School representing Eastern Region.

Miss SHS Ghana is a high school pageant that seeks to educate and bring out the hidden talents of high school students who have the desire to make an impact through pageantry.

This prestigious high school beauty pageant competition saw over 16 students representing their various senior high schools likes Mfantsiman Girls SHS, Mawuko Girls SHS, Accra High School, Ghana National College, Labone High School, and many more having some industry players as judges such as Maxbel Coleman, Christine Edem Tsekumah, Grace Quainoo, and Joyce Idun.

A night of fashion, fun, and good entertainment as well as quality presentations from all 16 finalists as they emerged on stage with their A-game to prove to the judges why they should be crowned the winner of Miss SHS Ghana 2022.

Mawuko Girls High School representative, Stephanie Asilevi beat the other contestants to win the crown, sash, cash prize of 1000ghc to support her project, and other packages from sponsors.

Meanwhile, personalities like Yayra (1st RunnerUp Of Miss Malaika 22), Kwansema (GMB21), Dede (GMB21), Winners of Miss Culture Ghana 22, Efya Harmless, Miss Gifty Baah, and many more were there to grace the occasion.

This event was sponsored by Dzieyogourt, Essentials Cosmetics with support from Bae Klodin, Hustlers Clothing, GARI clothing, and Osasio Fashion as official fashion designers.

Media Partners: Derk Studios, Stardom Photos, CwesiBerry Photography