Blinky Bill Releases New Hit Record “INAWEZA HAIWEZI” Featuring Khaligraph Jones & M.anifest

East meets West in the new Blinky Bill hit release – “Inaweza Haiwezi” featuring two of Africa’s greatest rappers: M.anifest (Ghana) and Khaligraph Jones (Kenya).

The new single is produced by Blinky Bill and Swiss producer Hook (MDQ), mixed by the legendary Commissioner Gordon (‘Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’, ‘Welcome To Jamrock’) and mastered by Tony Dawsey (Jay-Z ‘Blueprint 3’, Whitney Houston “My Love is your Love”, Nas ‘Illmatic’).

Its Zack Adell-directed video displays the trio’s skillful wit and braggadocio lyrics in the booming bass-heavy track.

“Inaweza Haiwezi” showcases Blinky’s eye for impeccable collaborative combinations, continuing to set the bar high and easing the level of these celebrated artists into a space to showcase their lyrical prowess and flow in delivery while also opening up the space for artists who are inclined to creating timeless and not just for commercial benefits. This is the final single release prior to the drop of Blinky Bill’s much-anticipated album ‘We Cut Keys 2’.