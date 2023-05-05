Bliss GVS Pharma Ghana Donates Anti-Malaria Drugs To KATH

Malaria in Ghana remains a major public health challenge in the country. To help combat this critical health issue, BLISS GVS PHARMA GHANA, a leading pharmaceutical company, has donated a significant quantity of antimalarial drugs to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi for the second year in a row.

This donation is part of the company`s ongoing commitment to support the fight against the disease and to improve public health in Ghana.

Bliss GVS Pharma has taken the initiative under their Act for Africa malaria-free continent campaign by donating essential drugs to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The donation includes a range of high-quality anti-malaria drugs, including LONART, P-ALAXIN, GSUNATE, and many others worth 100,000 Ghanaian cedis.

Speaking on the donation, the Representative of Bliss GVS Pharma Ghana, Miss Esther, stated: “We are delighted to once again partner with the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the fight against malaria. We hope that this donation will contribute to saving lives and improving the health of the people of Ghana.”

The donation of anti-malaria drugs by Bliss GVS Pharma is part of the company’s broader corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at improving access to essential medicines and healthcare services in Ghana. The company has a long-standing commitment to improving public health, and this donation is one of many ways that it is fulfilling this commitment.

Bliss GVS Pharma’s Managing Director, Mr. Gagan Sharma, believes that one of the company’s main goals is to provide high-quality medications to treat disease.

Bliss GVS Pharma’s donation of anti-malaria drugs to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for the second year in a row is a commendable initiative that demonstrates the company’s commitment to improving public health in Ghana.

We applaud the company’s efforts and hope that other corporate entities will follow suit in supporting the fight against malaria and other public health issues in the country.