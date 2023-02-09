Bloc confrontation leads nowhere, mutual benefit and win-win results prevail

By Zhong Sheng

The current U.S. administration has been obsessed with building “small circles” around the world

in an attempt to contain China, slow and even hinder China’s development.

The practices, including fueling group politics and provoking bloc confrontation, run against the

trend of the times and have aroused wide concerns of the international community.

More and more U.S. allies have realized that blindly following in the footsteps to oppose China

will lead them nowhere. Instead, keeping the U.S.’ China policy at arm’s length and strengthening

strategic autonomy is in their own interests, and adopting rational and pragmatic policy toward

China is the right way.

Insisting on regarding China as its imaginary enemy, the U.S. has identified China as “America’s

most consequential geopolitical challenge”.

U.S. politicians have hyped up the so-called “China threat” all over the world and sown discord

between China and relevant countries. By taking advantage of allies’ traditional reliance on the

U.S., it has taken a carrot-and-stick approach to persuade and even coerce its allies to choose

sides.

The U.S. has concocted the so-called “democracy versus authoritarianism” narrative, attempting to

create an alliance in a bid to expand its military bloc.

Such practices of the U.S. aimed at provoking bloc confrontation have posed serious challenges to

the stability of international order and threatened the peace and security of the Asia-Pacific region

and the world.

When it talked about “allies”, “values”, and “international rules”, what the U.S. is truly thinking

about are “America’s interests”, “America First”, and “American hegemony”.

The country has taken submarine orders worth tens of billions of U.S. dollars away from France ,

introduced the Inflation Reduction Act to protect and even expand its manufacturing in a way that

has almost bled the European manufacturing dry and recklessly forced its allies into “decoupling”

from China.

Facts have proved that the U.S. regards its allies merely as its pawns and takes for granted that the

interests of its allies must give way to the selfish interests of American hegemony.

As John Menadue, former Australian Ambassador to Japan, put it bluntly, the U.S. is a

“dangerous, erratic and risky ally.”

America has always wanted to maintain a technological edge over other economic powers, and these days, however, it is pursuing that goal in a new way: “We have moved from a ‘run faster’ to a ‘run faster and trip the other guy’ policy,” pointed out an article published on the website of British weekly magazine The Economist.

History has proved time and again that confrontation only brings catastrophic consequences. The

U.S.’ attempt to contain and suppress China by copying the old “Cold War playbook” represents its

serious misjudgment of the international situation and the trend of the times.

The world is no longer what it used to be. Today, the interests of countries are deeply entwined. As

the proverb goes, “One who tries to blow out other’s oil lamp will get his beard on fire.”

Protectionism and unilateralism can protect no one; they ultimately hurt the interests of others as

well as one’s own. Even worse are the practices of hegemony and bullying, which run counter to