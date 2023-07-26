Blocking Ukraine’s grain export to EU is unacceptable – Kiev

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba condemned the intention of certain countries to continue blocking Ukraine’s grain exports to the European Union (EU), the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported Tuesday.

“It is unacceptable. The demand by some countries to extend the EU restriction after Sept. 15 also goes against their own interests,” Kuleba said.

Ukraine works closely with partners and neighbors to resolve the issue, the minister added.

In May, the European Commission imposed a ban on grain exports from Ukraine to five European countries.

According to media reports, last week, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania voiced their intent to extend the ban, which expires on Sept. 15, to protect the interests of their farmers.