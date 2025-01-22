Bloggers Association Congratulates Samuel George on His Appointment as Minister of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations

The Ghana Bloggers Association (GBA) extends its warm congratulations to Hon. Samuel Nartey George on his appointment as the Minister of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations.

In a statement shared on their social media page, the Association highlighted that this new role represents a significant milestone in Hon. Nartey George’s distinguished career. The GBA looks forward to his leadership in driving the nation’s digital transformation and fostering innovation in communication technology.

Below is the full statement

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE TO HON. SAMUEL NARTEY GEORGE

From the Ghana Bloggers Association

On behalf of the Ghana Bloggers Association, I extend our warmest congratulations to you on your nomination as the Minister of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations by His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama. Your appointment is a testament to your unwavering dedication, exceptional expertise, and remarkable service to our nation.

Your wealth of experience, both as a legislator and as a communications expert, positions you as an ideal leader to steer this newly restructured ministry towards achieving its critical mandate. The focus on digital transformation, technological advancement, cybersecurity, and digital inclusion is vital to Ghana’s socioeconomic development, and we are confident in your ability to lead this charge with vision and integrity.

As an association of professional content creators, online writers we are fully committed to working closely with your ministry to promote its initiatives, amplify its policies, and ensure that its objectives are clearly communicated to all Ghanaians. Collaboration between your ministry and Ghanaian bloggers is not only timely but also essential.

Through our partnership, we can achieve:

Wider Outreach: By leveraging our platforms, we can effectively disseminate information about your ministry’s programs to reach diverse audiences across the nation and beyond.

Promotion of Digital Inclusion: We can help advocate for equitable access to digital resources, ensuring that every Ghanaian, regardless of location, benefits from technological advancements.

Support for Policy Advocacy: Our ability to engage with the public will ensure that critical policies, such as those on cybersecurity and innovation, are understood and supported by all.

Honorable Minister, your success is our collective success. The Ghana Bloggers Association assures you of our unflinching support and cooperation as you work to drive Ghana’s digital agenda forward.

Together, we can bridge the gap between innovation and public engagement, fostering a digitally empowered society.

Once again, congratulations, and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will undoubtedly contribute to Ghana’s progress.

Yours faithfully,

Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

President, Ghana Bloggers Association