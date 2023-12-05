Bloggers Crown McBrown as TV Personality of the Year, Dr. Likee Best Actor, Stonebwoy Artiste of the Year

TV personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown was awarded the title of TV Personality of the Year at the recently concluded Ghana Bloggers Awards.

Meanwhile, popular actor Dr. Likee secured the Best Actor award, and the renowned musician Stonebwoy was honored as the Artiste of the Year.

Organized by the Ghana Bloggers Association in Accra and Kumasi, the Ghana Bloggers Awards acknowledged individuals in various sectors, including mainstream bloggers, radio and TV personalities, actors, and musicians, whose contributions had a positive impact on the blogging industry.

In Kumasi, Vice President Bawumia and Mahama were recognized for their digital leadership’s positive influence on the blogging sector.

Expressing gratitude for the initiative, both Nana Ama McBrown and Dr. Likee were appreciative upon receiving their plaques.

Dr. Likee, in particular, attributed his success to his fans, especially those in the Zongos, who wholeheartedly support his work.

Beyond Nana Ama McBrown, Dr. Likee, and Stonebwoy, other awardees included Andy Dosty, Abeiku Santana, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, A Plus, Sammy Flex, and more.

The complete list of winners is provided below.

1. Radio Sports host of the year

Saddick Adams

2.TV Sports host of the year

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah.

3. Artiste of the year

Stonebwoy

4. Sports Blogger of the year

Owureku Ampofo

5. Radio Political show host of the year

Philip Osei Bonsu (OB)

6. Political & social Blogger of the year

Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus)

7. Art & tourism Blogger of the year

Ameyaw debrah

8. Website /Blog of the year

Ghanaweb.Com

9. Outstanding Ghanaian Blogging Luminary of the Year.

Andre Mustapha NII Okai Inusah/ Attractive Mustapha

10. Outstanding Social Impact Blogger of the year .

Kobby Kyei

11. TV personality of the year

Nana Ama McBrown

12. Radio Entertainment host of the year

Andy Dosty

13. TV entertainment host

Sammy Flex

14. Actor of the year

Ras Nene /Dr. Likee

15.Art & tourism blogger of the year

Kwame Dadzie

16. Radio Personality of the year

Abeiku Santana

17. Honorary -Bloggers Excellence

Dr Muhamud Bawumia

John Dramani Mahama

Bola Ray (Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adis)

Kwasi Agyemang (CEO of Ghana tourism Authority )

Abeiku Santana

Halifax Ansah-Addo (Journalist )

Anne-Sophie Avé