Blood donors lauded for sacrifice

Mr. Simon Boateng, the Blood Donor Recruiter of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, has called on blood donors to appreciate the issue of “No blood” should they visit the hospital for such services.

He explained that it was not intentional for any health facility to deny such a crucial service, particularly to donors, but that blood donated had 35 days to expire.

Also, he explained that one person could be given 20 plus of pint in a single moment, which can create a shortage.

Mr. Boateng said: “We just need donors to understand this and know that voluntary donation is also a sacrifice to save the lives of people in dire need.”

The Blood Donor Recruiter told the Ghana News Agency during an exercise organized by the MTN Foundation to raise blood from students of the Ghana Secondary Technical School, Takoradi Technical Institute and the Adiembra school simultaneously with other educational facilities in and around the Western and Western North Regions.

Mr. Boateng said the Blood Bank needed about 2000 pints of blood to meet the daily requirement of the commodity in a year and prayed that sponsors such as MTN Foundation would continue the kind gesture to help human kind.

Mr. Prince Owusu-Nyarko, Senior Manager for the South-West Business District of the MTN, said the annual exercise had yielded more than 20,000 pints of blood to the various hospitals across the country.

He noted the commitment of the company to save lives through various initiatives and programmes.

The Senior Manager also appealed to people to voluntarily donate blood to save lives, adding, “we at MTN will continue to work at social interventions that always brightened the lives and living of Ghanaians.

“I would like to commend and thank all blood donors for their life-saving donations. We believe this will continue to provide a regular source of blood needed in hospitals and health facilities.”

He also called on healthy people, particularly the youth, to begin donating blood.

“You may never know when the blood you give will become a gift of life to a road crash victim or a patient in critical condition,” Mr Boateng said.