Blood Drive Ghana to celebrate 3rd anniversary with donation exercise

Blood Drive Ghana (BDG), non-profit organisation driven to save lives through blood donations will celebrate its third anniversary on Saturday with donation exercise at the Aviation Social Centre, Accra on 25 September.

The theme for this year is “Having fun being a Hero”.

The group’s main activity is the mobilisation of people towards blood donation to support various blood banks across the country.

A statement signed by the Founder of BDG, Kwame Adu-Appeah said since its inception in 2018, BDG has successfully organised nearly 60 blood drives and has received 543 blood donations to date.

It said, “Despite our relentless efforts, it is sad that many people still die (blood banks across the country still face shortages) due to the low volumes and frequency of blood donations.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), “to be self-sufficient in national blood supplies (in Europe), a country is estimated to need to maintain a minimum average of 20–25 regular donors per 1000 inhabitants (0.020-0.025%).

The statement said blood is the only essential drug that could not be manufactured, adding, “We can only count on the generosity of our blood donors, partners and sponsors including you to make this essential drug available to the population.”

As part of activities to mark the celebration and donation exercise, there would be board games like ludo, ɔware, scrabble, chess, dominos; active (sporting) events like five-aside soccer, ladies penalty shots, lawn tennis, table tennis, basketball, and sack race among others.

Other activities including, but not limited to dancing, musical chairs, eating competition, etc would also be available.