…For Challenging His Unilateral Decision To Sack Traders

The Nsakina Electoral Area Coordinator, Mr. Edmond Tetteh Tawiah has been brutally assaulted by hired men allegedly sent by the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson.

Information received indicates that, Mr. Edmond Tetteh Tawiah received the beatings of his life after he recorded an audio ‘attacking’ the MCE for taking a unilateral decision to sack market women from the pavement along the Amasaman Street.

According to our information, the victim was of the view that the MCE should have consulted the Member of Parliament (MP) of the Amasaman Constituency before coming out with his decision of sacking the traders.

Mr. Tawiah was considered to have also made some offensive comments in the audio but later apologized through the same medium.

But, it turned out that the MCE was not comfortable with the level of apology Mr. Edmond Tetteh Tawiah rendered on the same medium, and peeved as he may, he was alleged to have hired his men to go after Edmond Tetteh Tawiah.

From our checks, Mr. Tawiah was assaulted because of the offensive words he used against the MCE.

Meanwhile, narrating his ordeal, Mr. Tawiah said his attackers were in a branded Ga West Municipal Vehicle and in a Rambo style, pounced on him and beat him using some offensive weapons which resulted in bruises and wounds on his body.

He said, the GA West Assembly thugs after launching the attacks on him, told him they will continue to assault him if he uses offensive words against the MCE.

The victim is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Also, this paper can confirm that there has always been tension in the constituency since the party primaries which gradually impeding development of the area.