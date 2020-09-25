The Accra Metropolitan Assembly, the Ministry of Transport and the National Road Safety Authority; with support from the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety have begun a six-year partnership to prevent road crashes in Ghana.

Ghana was selected in February this year as one of 15 countries to benefit from Bloomberg Philanthropies’ $240-million commitment to help prevent road traffic deaths over a six-year period – 2020 to 2025.

The initiative, which works at both national and city levels, would focus on Accra and Kumasi to be part of 30 beneficiary cities around the world.

This came to light during a virtual kick-off meeting held in Accra which was participated by the Minister of Transport, Mr Kweku Ofori Asiamah, AMA Chief Executive, Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the Executive Director of the NRSA, Madam May Obiri Yeboah, Metro Coordinating Director of AMA, Mr Benjamin Armah, together with other stakeholder organisations.

Representatives of Bloomberg Philanthropies public health team including; Kelly Larson, and other partner organisations also participated in the virtual meeting.

A joint statement issued by the partners and copied to the Ghana News Agency said with the support of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS), Ghana (Accra and Kumasi) would have a team of specialized technicians and access to international network of organisations to support the work of the national and municipal governments in improving data management, policy, infrastructure, inspection, enforcement and communication.

“The partners will offer technical and financial support to the cities to implement strategies proven to be effective in preventing road traffic deaths and injuries, in line with evidence-based policies interventions outline by the World Health Organisation (WHO), following the Safe System Approach,” it said.

The statement said among the organizations were the WHO, Vital Strategies, Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP), World Resource Institute (WRI), Johns Hopkins University International Injury Research and country-level partners Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) and the World Bank.

“We are delighted to continue our work with Mr Adjei Sowah and the city of Accra, and are excited to begin our partnership with the National Road Safety Authority in this new phase of Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety, a global network committed to reducing the deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes.

“Every year, more than 1.35 million people are killed on the world’s roads. By implementing proven evidence-based, data-driven interventions, these deaths are nearly entirely preventable.

We applaud the AMA Chief Executive and Madam May Obiri Yeboah for taking the steps needed to save lives,” the statement said.