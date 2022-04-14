Bloomberg Philanthropies Project Director Visits AMA Chief Executive

Mrs Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive has met the Director of Projects at the Bloomberg Philanthropies, Madam Kelly Larson to discuss road safety interventions in Accra.

Madam Larson is in Accra on a three-day working visit to engage policymakers and to inspect road safety projects being undertaken by the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS).

Mrs Sackey in a welcoming address expressed gratitude to the Bloomberg Philanthropies for their efforts over the years to help reduce road crashes and the related injuries and death in Accra.

She affirmed the Accra Metropolitan Assembly’s (AMA) commitment of continued collaboration with the organisation and other stakeholders to develop interventions that would assist in reducing road crashes in the city.

She said: “The installation of speed signs and rumble strips in communities with high pedestrian-related activities is in the right direction and that the ongoing road safety enhancement works being carried out on the London Market Street at James Town when completed would help address the issues of speeding on the stretch.”

Madam Larson said BIGRS was committed to improving lives through the provision of road safety interventions and that its new phase of the programme, which was expected to run until 2025 aimed at saving 600,000 lives and prevent up to 22 million injuries in low- and middle-come countries.

She expressed excitement over the commencement of the road safety work being undertaken on the London Market Street.

The Director of Projects reassured of Bloomberg Philanthropies’ pledge to helping selected cities around the world including Accra by developing interventions to preventing road accidents as well as create awareness of road safety risk factors to save lives.