Bloomberg Steps In Again to Fill U.S. Climate Funding Gap as Federal Government Withdraws from Paris Agreement

In a bold move to ensure the United States meets its global climate obligations, Michael R. Bloomberg, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, announced that Bloomberg Philanthropies, alongside other U.S. climate funders, will cover the financial and reporting shortfalls left by the federal government’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement for the second time.

\This commitment comes as the U.S. government signals its intent to step back from the landmark international climate accord, leaving a void in both funding and leadership.

“From 2017 to 2020, during a period of federal inaction, cities, states, businesses, and the public rose to the challenge to uphold our nation’s commitments—and now, we are ready to do it again,” said Bloomberg, who also founded Bloomberg Philanthropies. He emphasized the growing urgency of the climate crisis, citing the devastating wildfires in California and other climate-fueled disasters that have upended lives across the country. At the same time, he highlighted the economic benefits of clean energy, noting falling costs and job growth in both Republican and Democratic states. “The American people remain determined to continue the fight against the devastating effects of climate change,” he added.

Bloomberg Philanthropies has long been a driving force in climate action, empowering local leaders, providing businesses with tools to track emissions, and fostering cross-sector coalitions. With the federal government stepping back, Bloomberg stressed that the role of philanthropy in galvanizing local, state, and private sector action has never been more critical. “We’re committed to leading the way,” he said.

Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat, praised Bloomberg’s leadership and generosity. “While government funding remains essential to our mission, contributions like this are vital in enabling the UN Climate Change secretariat to support countries in fulfilling their commitments under the Paris Agreement,” Stiell said. He underscored the importance of a collective effort to achieve a low-emission, resilient, and safer future for all.

This is not the first time Bloomberg has stepped in to fill the void left by the U.S. government. In 2017, when the Trump administration announced its initial withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, Bloomberg and then-California Governor Jerry Brown launched America’s Pledge, an initiative to aggregate and report non-federal climate commitments. This effort ensured that the world could still track U.S. climate progress, even without federal participation. Bloomberg also funded U.S. Climate Action pavilions at UN Climate Conferences, showcasing the efforts of cities, states, businesses, and other non-federal actors to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation and a key architect of the Paris Agreement, commended Bloomberg’s latest commitment. “Mike Bloomberg’s generous donation ensures the world retains a vital venue for working together on the defining issue of our time, which no country can solve alone or afford to ignore,” she said. Tubiana highlighted the growing recognition among U.S. cities, states, and businesses of the benefits of climate action and the urgent need to transition to a zero-carbon economy.

When the U.S. rejoined the Paris Agreement in 2021 under the Biden administration, America’s Pledge merged with We Are Still In to form America Is All In, the largest and most diverse coalition of U.S. leaders ever assembled in support of climate action. Now, with the federal government once again stepping back, Bloomberg and his partners are preparing to ensure that U.S. subnational leaders continue to track and report on climate progress over the next four years. This effort will demonstrate that the United States remains committed to its climate goals, even in the absence of federal leadership.

Gina McCarthy, former White House National Climate Advisor and co-chair of America Is All In, praised Bloomberg’s leadership. “Since the Trump administration has failed once again to meet the moment, Mike Bloomberg is showing what real leadership looks like,” she said. McCarthy expressed confidence that cities, states, businesses, and local institutions would once again take up the mantle of U.S. climate leadership. “The America Is All In coalition commits to working with partners across our country and abroad to ensure we stay focused on cutting pollution, while delivering good-paying jobs, lowering energy bills, and protecting health at home and around the world,” she added.

Research from the University of Maryland’s Center for Global Sustainability supports the potential of subnational action to drive significant progress. According to their analysis, ambitious climate efforts by cities, states, businesses, and other local institutions could reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 54-62 percent by 2035, even without federal action. This demonstrates the critical role that non-federal actors can play in helping the U.S. meet its Paris Agreement goals.

As the world grapples with the escalating climate crisis, Bloomberg’s latest commitment underscores the importance of collective action. While the federal government’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is a setback, the determination of cities, states, businesses, and philanthropists like Bloomberg offers a glimmer of hope. Their efforts prove that even in the face of political challenges, progress is possible—and that the fight against climate change is far from over.